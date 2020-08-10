'Naagin 4' Written Update: Brinda Tries To Save Dev By Calling Aadi Naagin From Naaglok

The much-awaited Naagin 4 ending has finally unfolded the big secret behind the Lal Tekri temple. Take a look at how Brinda tries to save Dev from Shalaka and Vishaka. Here's what happened in the latest episode of Naagin 4.

Naagin 4 written update

The episode starts with Brinda bringing Dev to the Lal Tekri temple. She chants Om Namah Shivaye and opens the door of Lal Tekri temple. Vishakha and Shalaka reach the Lal Tekri temple. Vishakha takes her Naagin avatar and attacks Brinda. As Shalaka does the magic on Brinda, Dev gets to know about her real identity. Shalaka traps Brinda and tells her that she wouldn’t step out of this temple alive.

Shalaka and Vishakha try to take out Naagmani from Dev’s body. Brinda tells Shalaka that she wants Dev alive. Brinda prays to the Shesh Naagins and Naagranis to come and help her out. Brinda prays to Lord Bholenath and begs the Naagins of Naaglok to come and help her. Vishakha tells Shalaka to kill Dev. A pillar falls and snakes come there. Shesha comes and Vishakha is shocked to see. Vishakha acts happy as she sees Shesha, however, Shesha kills Vishakha and tells her that she has realised her sins in the Naaglok.

Dev is almost on the urge of death as Brinda takes her Naagin avatar to attack Shalaka. Vishakha multiples into two and attacks Shesha. Vishakha attacks Brinda and reaches out to Dev for Naagmani. Shesha is not able to fight Vishakha and calls the other Naagranis to help her. Bela comes to help Shesha and Brinda. Bela assures Brinda that no Naagin will attack her.

Brinda kills one half of Vishakha and Shesha attacks Shalaka. Shalaka dies and Bela kills the other half of Vishakha. The red moon comes in the sky. Dev closes his eyes and Brinda is unable to revive him. Both Bela and Shesha inform Brinda that she is the keeper of the temple. Bela says she is the Aadi Nagin who will only come if Lord Shiva gets pleased with Brinda. All the Naagins perform Shiv Tandav to impress Lord Shiva. Brinda faints. Lord Shiva does the Tandav informing the Naaglok that Aadi Naagin is coming. He says the secret will be revealed by Aadi Naagin who will tell her story that dates back 10,000 years ago.

Naagin 4 ending

Lord Shiva also informs Brinda that if she tries to save Dev the history will be repeated. Aadi Naagin asks Lord Shiva if she decides to tell her whole story will Dev be saved. Aadi Naagin decides to reach there and narrate her tale. All the Naagins along with Aadi Naagin do the Tandav and Naagmani comes out of Dev. Aadi Naagin takes the stone and says he will be alive soon. Aadi Naagin tells Shesha and Bela to return to Naaglok. The two Naagins console Brinda and leave. The episode ends with Aadi Naagin narrating a story that is 10,000 years old.

