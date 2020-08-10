'Naagin 5' Cast: Hina Khan As Aadi Naagin, Dheeraj Dhoopar As Cheel Aakesh & Others

Naagin 5 has started with the grand entry of Hina Khan as Adi Naagin. The story depicting the history of the Lal Tekri temple will be narrated by the Adi Naagin. Take a look at the Naagin 5 cast.

Hina Khan as Sarvashresth Adi Naagin

Hina Khan would play the lead role in Naagin 5. She made a grand entry in the latest episode of Naagin 5. Hina Khan would play the role of Sarvashresth Adi Naagin who narrates her tale and how she got cursed. The tale would unveil the hidden secrets of the Lal Tekri temple. Hina Khan is known for her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor also featured in the movie Unlock recently. She was featured alongside Kushal Tandon.

Dheeraj Dhoopar as Cheel Aakesh

Dheeraj Dhoopar will play the role of an obsessive lover who is a shape-shifting serpent. He is in love with the Aadi Naagin. However, his love remains unrequited and he then decides to seek revenge from Aadi Naagin and her lover. Dheeraj Dhoopar is known for his role in Kundali Bhagya. He plays the role of Karan Luthra who is a cricketer. Dheeraj Dhoopar is lauded for his chemistry with Shraddha Arya in Kundali Bhagya.

Mohit Malhotra as Naag Hriday

Adi Naagin is in love with Naag Hriday who is also reportedly a prince. Adi Naagin and Naag Hriday’s love story ends even before their love story could reach a happy ending as destiny rips them apart. As Aadi Naagin’s love remains unfulfilled she swears revenge as her dying wish. Mohit Malhotra was a contestant in the reality show Splitsvilla 2. The actor has featured in shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Jamai Raja and Daayan.

About Naagin 5

Naagin 5 is the fifth installment of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin franchise. The show will be a natural progression in the storyline of Naagin 4. As Naagin 4 was focused on unfolding the mysteries of the Lal Tekri temple, Naagin 5 will narrate the story of Aadi Naagin who dies because of a curse and is reincarnated to take revenge of her unfulfilled love. The story is a tale of love and hatred with Naagin and Cheel fighting with each other to get the love they desired forever.

