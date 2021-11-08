'Naagin' 6 Release Date Unveiled By Ekta Kapoor; Teases Fans With Lead Actor's Initials

As Ekta Kapoor's Naagin tv-series creates a massive buzz among the fans the moment it hits the screens, the TV Czarina, recently left her fans delighted by revealing the release date of Naagin 6. Naagin series is a supernatural fantasy thriller tv show produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms and has been trending among fans since its five seasons the show airs on Colors TV channel.

When is Naagin 6 releasing?

Ekta Kapoor recently made a delightful appearance on the latest reality tv show, Bigg Boss 15 to make an announcement about the launch of her home décor brand Ek: Bring India Back Home, a label of sarees and Indian accessories by the producer and director. While sharing the details about the same, the host reminded her to make yet another announcement to the fans to which Ekta Kapoor expressed her excitement and revealed Naagin 6 release date on the stage. She then stated that the release date has been set for 30 January 2022. She also escalated the curiosity of the fans by informing them that she has decided on one actor who will be essaying the role of Naagin while the other one is yet to be confirmed. She then teased her fans by revealing that the initial alphabet of the actor as 'M'.

Further, on the show, other popular actors namely Surbhi Chandna, Anita Hassanandani and others who essayed the role of Naagin in the series, were invited on stage.

While the names of the lead actors of Naagin 6 still remains a secret, take a look at some of the other prolific actors from the Naagin series who received immense love and support from the fans.

Naagin 1

Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan

Naagin 2

Mouni Roy, Karanvir Bohra and Adaa Khanh

Naagin 3

Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri and Anita Hassanandani

Naagin 4

Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin and Rashami Desai

Naagin 5

Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal

