Nakuul Mehta Calls TV A 'demanding' Medium: The Threat Of Burnout...

Nakuul Mehta recently completed 11 years in the television industry. In a recent interview, he said that he didn't imagine that he would get so far when he started out. He also opened up about his journey in TV and called it a "demanding job".

3 things you need to know

Nakuul Mehta debut show was Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara in 2012 opposite Disha Parmar.

He is currently essaying the role of Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.

He has also been a part of several shows such as Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi.

Nakuul Mehta opens up about working long hours in TV

When reflecting on his journey as TV actor, Nakuul Mehta admitted that he could never have envisioned the long and diverse career he has carved out for himself. Starting as a wide-eyed and curious kid, he had little idea of the opportunities that awaited him in the industry. Yet, over the years, he said that he has managed to stay relevant and make impactful choices which allowed him to explore various mediums, including OTT platforms, satires, collaborations and theatrical plays.

(Nakuul Mehta said he has deep respect for TV | Image: Nakuul Mehta/Instagram)

Nakuul also said that he was happy to see how he was able to balance the demanding world of mainstream TV with his other ventures. While accepting the challenges that come with the grueling hours in TV, he stated that he strategically paced himself and took well-thought-out breaks. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor shared these breaks have not only allowed him to experiment with different mediums but have also given him a chance to improve his skills and cherish moments with his family.

"On continuing TV, while it is true that it’s a demanding job with the threat of burnout always hanging in the air, I am happy with how I paced myself," the actor told Dramas and Dreams.

'It's not been a cakewalk'

Despite exploring various platforms, Nakuul Mehta shared that he has deep respect for television as an artist. He appreciated the immense reach it offers and recognised that it thrives on connection and impact.

Highlighting that art is never made in isolation, he said that he values the wide-reaching audience that TV offers. "Having said that, it’s not been a cakewalk. However, I have been patient and invested, and overall happy & satisfied with the shows I have done," he said.