Nakuul Mehta Sings With Shreya Ghoshal, Receives Compliment From Her | WATCH

Nakuul Mehta recently had the opportunity to attend and host an event. During it, he shared the stage with singer Shreya Ghoshal. The actor took to social media to share a post about this experience.

3 things you need to need to know

Nakuul Mehta is currently playing the lead role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.

He reprised his role as Ram Kapoor in the show.

Shreya Ghoshal called Nakkul a 'fabulous' singer.

Nakuul Mehta, Shreya Ghoshal sing Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

In his post, Nakuul Mehta expressed his excitement and gratitude for the chance to perform alongside the talented singer Shreya Ghoshal. The video featured their duet performance of the song Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. It begins with the actor welcoming Shreya to the stage, and then the two deliver a captivating rendition of the song.

After their performance, the singer showered praise on the actor, describing him as a "fabulous" singer. She mentioned having seen glimpses of him singing on Instagram when his wife, Jankee Parekh, had uploaded it. Shreya expressed her admiration for the BALH3 actor, leaving him on cloud nine. "Nakul!!! Kya baat hai. Loved this little impromptu jam of ours," Shreya added.

The world stops when Shreya Ghoshal sings you: Nakuul Mehta

In his heartfelt caption, Nakuul Mehta mentioned how the world seemed to pause for a moment when Shreya Ghoshal sang just for him during the packed concert. He also playfully stated that the singer's singing surpasses that of any other living singer. He humorously declared that his limited musical talents are now off-limits for mockery, as they have been approved by the greatest singer of all time herself. He further assured her that he meant every word he said on stage and that listening to her live performance will undoubtedly be the highlight of the year for him.