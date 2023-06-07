Nakuul Mehta's Humble Response To Fan Who Said Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 'isn't Fun'

Nakuul Mehta is currently busy shooting for his ongoing show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. Recently, the actor received criticism from some of his fans about his and Disha Parmar's roles in the show. The Ishqbaaz actor took criticism positively and humbly replied to criticism.

It all happened after Nakuul shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the BALH 3. In a witty caption, he referred to his show as "Rajma Chawal," indicating that it is the audience's favourite and a staple show. In the photo, the duo could be seen flashing their big smiles.

While Nakuul sported a white kurta, Disha wore a blue kurta. Nakuul asked the fans to share if they are liking the show or not. He wrote, "A week & a half into the new season of your favorite Rajma Chawal. How are we doing fellas? Love/Extra Love/ Critique? #BadeAchheLagteHain3."

(Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar share a fun behind-the-scenes photo from BALH3 set | Image: Nakuul Mehta/Instagram)

While the post got several appreciative comments, some felt that the actors are lacking emotional connect in the show. A fan wrote, "Itna mazza nahi aa raha (It isn't fun). First one was much better. Priya is looking tired. Ram is looking dull. Other actors are just to fill with no emotional connect." Responding to the criticism, Nakuul wrote, "Thodi mehnat aur karenge (We will work even more hard)."

(Nakuul Mehta reacts to a fan's comment | Image: Nakuul Mehta/Instagram)

Nakuul Mehta's thoughts on returning to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3

(Nakuul Mehta talks about returning to the show | Image: Nakuul Mehta/Instagram)

Nakuul Mehta earlier opened up about his return to the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. The actor shared that he wasn't surprised when he received the call from the makers, considering the immense positive reactions they got when they left the show. He affirmed that it was an easy decision for him, recognising the great opportunity it presents. While the new season features a fresh storyline and a new world, the essence and core of the show remain intact.