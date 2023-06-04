Nakuul Mehta Shares BTS Photo With Disha Parmar On Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Set

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are busy shooting for their ongoing show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. Recently, Ishqbaaz actor Nakuul took to social media to share a photo from the sets of the show. In a quirky caption, he implied that the show was everyone's favourite, by addressing it as 'Rajma Chawal'.

In the photo, Nakuul and Disha can be seen cheerfully smiling. While Nakuul donned a white kurta with pyjamas, the mom-to-be Disha sported a blue kurta with white embroidery. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Mehta wrote, "A week & a half into the new season of your favourite Rajma Chawal. How are we doing fellas? Love/Extra Love/ Critique? #BadeAchheLagteHain3." Take a look at the photo below.

(Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar posing on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 | Image: Nakuul Mehta/Instagram)

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar confirm being part of BALH3

(A still from Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 | Image: Nakuul Mehta/Instagram)

Nakuul Mehta confirmed his and Disha's participation in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain by sharing a video. The video showcased a montage of snapshots that offered a glimpse into his and Disha Parmar's set life. Various moments of joy and camaraderie were captured in the photos. In one of the pictures, Nakuul is engrossed reading a script. The duo strike a goofy pose in another picture, while making adorable Korean finger hearts in yet another one. The actor donned a white shirt paired with a blue waistcoat, matching pants, and a blazer. The blazer's green and yellow pocket square added a touch of flair to his ensemble. Disha, on the other hand, wore an orange kurta and black pants. Captioning the video on Instagram, Mehta wrote, "Cause they said Achhe Lagte Hain."

The special bond between Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar

(Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's photo from show's party| Image: Nakuul Mehta/Instagram)

For those unfamiliar with the ongoings, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar previously portrayed the roles of Ram Kapoor and Priya Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. They have reprised their roles in season 3.Their departure from the show came after the generation leap, as they were not inclined to portray aging on-screen. The actors share a close bond and have been friends since their first show, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.