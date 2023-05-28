Nakuul Mehta Joins 'Men In Skirts' Trend As He Grooves To Hawaa Hawaa | WATCH

Nakuul Mehta is known for breaking stereotypes. Recently, he was seen sporting a skirt and proved that 'skirts are not a women's thing'. He took to social media and shared a dance video.

In the video, he can be seen grooving to Rockstar's song Hawaa Hawaa along with professional dancer Jainil Mehta. Nakuul sported a white T-shirt teamed with a multi-coloured long skirt and a pink scarf. Sharing the video on Instagram, he praised Jainil for bringing up the trend of Men wearing skirts. He wrote, "I found @jainil_dreamtodance on a BRUT video sashaying gloriously to Dholi Taro on the streets of New York a few months ago and was instantly drawn to his spirit and art. He apparently on the other side of the 7 seas would end his days with his daily dose of his favourite show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. That called for a celebration to one of our favourite songs. #MenInSkirts." Take a look at the video below:

Several celebrities including Sargun Mehta, Sriti Jha, Mreenal Deshraj, and Shruti Sinha among others praised Nakuul. Sargun wrote, "Love Nakuul Mehta on installing and in real life. Mreena commented, "Wohooooo". While Harleen Sethi commented, "Like what. So gorgeous you too. Thank you for this," Sriti dropped clapping emoticons.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain co-stars Alefia Kapadia, Kanupriya Shankar Pandit, and Aanchal Khurana also commented on his post. While Alefia penned, "So so good," Kanupriya wrote, "Oh my god!!!! Love you both. Big fan." Aanchal, on the other hand, commented, "OMG!! Flawless."

Nakuul Mehta on breaking stereotypes

This is not the first time when Nakuul Mehta broke gender-typical stereotypes. Earlier, he sported a silver nose pin. The actor took to social media and shared photos of him sporting a nose pin. Captioning it, he wrote, "Normalising nose pins for Men. Sign the petition on comments, please." During his wife Jankee's baby shower ceremony, the couple broke the stereotypical thought of pink and blue (pink is for girls and blue is for boys). While Nakuul wore a pink kurta, Jankee was sporting a blue suit. Meanwhile, he had also chosen a gender-neutral name for his son Sufi.

About Nakuul Mehta's work life

Nakuul Mehta recently returned to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. He reprised his role as Ram Kapoor. The actor is seen alongside Disha Parmar, who is essaying the role of Priya. The duo left the show after the generation leap. Citing the reason, they said they weren't keen on aging onscreen. Both actors stepped into the industry with their debut show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaar Pyaara.