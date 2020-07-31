Nakuul Mehta Pens Poignant Statement To Support 'Hamari Bahu Silk' Cast; Calls It 'unfair'

Nakuul Mehta recently took to his Instagram story to comment on the going matter of Zaan Khan and the Hamari Bahu Silk cast. The actor shared a newspaper cutting that has an interview of Zaan Khan talking about leaving Mumbai as he has no money to pay his rent. Nakuul Mehta also wrote a poignant statement regarding the same.

Nakuul Mehta’s note read, “Have been following their struggle for a while now. This is NOT done. Absolutely unfair by the producers/makers of the show. In fact, there has to be a mechanism where the network pitches in to find a resolution. It’s unfair to hold your hands up, especially in a situation like this whilst humanity is fighting a pandemic. The cast and crew of this show deserve what they worked for.” Take a look at Nakuul's Instagram story.

Hamari Bahu Silk's cast struggling to make ends meet

Zee TV's popular soap opera Hamari Bahu Silk's cast and crew, including veteran actor Sarita Joshi, have time and again spoken about not receiving dues for over a year. Being out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many actors are struggling to keep up with their finances. Now, lead actor Zaan Khan revealed that he had to sell one of his cars to make ends meet.

Hamari Bahu Silk actors had earlier approached the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) and the local police for help regarding their unpaid dues. A week ago, several actors along with a few crew members also staged a protest outside the residence of one of the producers, Devyani Rale.

Now, on Thursday, a few members of the cast and crew showed up at Dadar's Shiv Sena Bhavan, Mumbai, to discuss their plight with the party officials. When asked about their visit to the Shiv Sena Bhavan, during an interview with a daily, the male lead of the show, Zaan Khan said that he wouldn't want to comment on it.

However, discussing his plight in detail, Zaan expressed saying they worked on the show for almost a year, whereas they got paid for just a month. He added saying they pleaded the producers of the show, Devyani Rale, Jyoti Gupta & Sudhanshu Tripathi, and tried to get their dues cleared, but in vain. Elaborating more about their further plans, the 27-year-old stated that they have planned to stage yet another protest outside Devyani’s new residence, where she has shifted a while ago.

