Nakuul Mehta Resumes 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' Shoot Post Surgery; Quips 'One Organ Less..'

Nakuul Mehta has gone back to his professional commitment after undergoing appendix surgery, with the actor sharing a glimpse of him en route to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain sets. He also stated that he's resuming work with 'one organ less', however, his ambition and sports are at the 'top'.

This comes days after the TV star talked about his surgery, revealing how he went from 'celebration to hospitalisation’ in 24 hours. He also mentioned that he was 'overwhelmed' with all the love coming his way, and further expressed gratitude towards his doctors for nursing him back to health.

Nakuul Mehta gets back to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain shoot post appendix surgery

Taking to his Instagram stories on Tuesday, June 7, the actor dropped a glimpse of his script on his way to the shooting location. In the caption, he wrote, "Day: Can’t remember, Ammunition: One organ less, Ambition: Top.” Take a look.

In a note titled 'We are healing', Nakuul took his fans through the brief details of his appendix surgery. He had written, "To everyone who reached out..Like Forrest Gump would say, ‘My mama always said life was like a box of chocolates you never know what you’re gonna get." Mehta added that the first thing that hit him was the halt in shooting due to the surgery, "but then again can anyone plan life," he continued.

The actor stated that it'll take him a few days to respond to all the well wishes fans have sent his way and concluded his note by thanking his doctors. "Grateful to Dr Banka & Dr Raveshia and their teams for holding my gut together!” he wrote.

Nakuul Mehta is currently seen headlining Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 alongside Disha Parmar. Coming as a spiritual sequel to the 2011 series of the same name, it also stars Shubhaavi Choksey, Manraj Singh, and Reena Aggarwal among others in pivotal roles. While Nakuul plays the role of Ram Kapoor, Disha Parmar is seen as his wife Priya Sood Kapoor. The show will reportedly be taking a leap of 5 years, where the couple will turn parents to baby girl Pihu.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NAKUULMEHTA)