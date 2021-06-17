Nakuul Mehta Shares Photos From His 'unpaid' Collaboration With Wife Jankee Parekh

Television actor Nakuul Mehta is often seen sharing photos and videos with his family. The actor recently shared a number of pictures with his wife Jankee. He wrote a statutory warning along with the photos where he stated that he had an "unpaid, underappreciated collaboration" with his wife. Take a look at Nakuul Mehta's wife posing with him during an unplanned photoshoot.

Nakuul Mehta had an unpaid collaboration with his wife Jankee

Nakuul Mehta took to his Instagram handle to share a few photos with his wife Jankee. Nakuul wore a plain white t-shirt while Jankee wore a striped top in the photo. She held him from the back while posing for the photos. The actor wrote in the caption, "No feelings were hurt intentionally whilst taking these pictures." He added that any resemblance to a real-life relationship is purely accidental. The actor and his wife take no ownership if their followers' partners do not oblige to play to the galleries much like Nakuul in this photo dump.

Reactions to Nakuul and his wife's unplanned shoot

As soon as Nakuul shared the photos, his fans wrote all things nice in the comment sections. Ashlesha Savant called them cute and wrote that she misses them. Child actor Aaryan Prajapati compliment the couple and wrote, "Kya Baat." Fans mentioned that the couple looked adorable. They also wrote that the caption was hilarious. Some fans flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis. Here are some of the comments on Nakuul Mehta's Instagram photos.

A sneak peek into Nakuul Mehta's Instagram

Earlier, Nakuul shared a few pictures of himself flaunting his badass look. He wore a white shirt and paired it with a denim jacket. He mentioned a theory related to tilting one's head while clicking pictures. He wrote, "There's a theory about tilting your head at 78 degrees to get a badass look." He added that he could have succeeded in clicking a badass picture only if he had focused more in school while learning geometry. He also tagged his entire team who tried their best to make him look "badass".

