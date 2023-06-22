Nakuul Mehta Sings Bade Achhe Lagte Hain With Fans On Spiti Valley Trip | WATCH

Nakuul Mehta recently took a short break from his busy work schedule and embarked on a trip to the hills. He visited the picturesque Spiti Valley, located at an altitude of 13,600 feet above sea level. During his trip, he had a delightful encounter with a group of fans.

Nakuul Mehta expresses his gratitude to fans

Nakuul Mehta shared a video from his encounter with fans from Spiti Valley in Hmachal Pradesh. In the video, they sang the popular song Bade Achhe Lagte Hain which is the title track of the show. He revealed that the women were from the small village of Tabo in Spiti, which has a population of around 700 people.

He also shared that the women get together every night to watch his show. Nakuul was touched by the love they showered on him during their encounter and expressed his gratitude for the warm reception he received.

(Nakuul Mehta with his fans from Tabo, Spiti | Image: Nakuul Mehta/Instagram)

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Met these beautiful humans at 13600 feet above sea level and they warmed my cold physical being just with their unadulterated love. They come from a small village, Tabo in Spiti which has a population of 700-odd people and they huddle together to watch Bade Achhe every night at 8. I’ll leave it at that."

Nakuul Mehta's long-standing relationship with fans

Nakuul Mehta often talks about his fan encounters on social media. A few days ago, he met a fan who had travelled all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai, just to meet the actor. Nakuul was astonished and deeply moved by the fan's efforts and appreciated the gesture.