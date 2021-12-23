Actor Nakuul Mehta who is impressing fans with his acting in the television show Bade Ache Lagte Hai, recently updated about his COVID-19 diagnosis. The actor who has quarantined himself at home shared a bunch of pictures and revealed how he is mantling to beat the virus and his quarantine activities.

Starting from looking at the Christmas decorations to consuming a ‘barrage of medicines’, the actor shared that he has been dealing with everything to recuperate from the illness. Apart from this, he also shared a picture of himself where he can be seen looking lost in his ‘goggy mind.’

Nakuul Mehta tests COVID-19 positive

“Since your boy feels less foggy in his mind today, quick health update, no one really asked for... Grateful for Will Smith, a barrage of medicines, YOU on Netflix, Modern Love Podcast on Spotify, Ali Sethi's melancholic voice, some Christmas lights, my diary, and my house lady's warm meals to give me company as I take on the mantle of beating Covid! We shall overcome... (sic)” he wrote alongside the pictures.

Soon after his post, his friends from the industry wished him a speedy recovery. His Bade Ache Lagte Hai co-star Disha Parmar wrote, "We are all waiting.. get healthy & back soon." Kunal Jai Singh, who featured alongside Nakuul in Ishqbaaz said "Nam-myoho-renge-kyo is like the roar of a lion. What sickness can therefore be an obstacle?” You're gonna beat this like a lion, my man!!!" Karan V Grover wrote, "Bounce back stronger sooner and sufiyer ( just invented a word there ) (sic)". Karan Patel, Gautam Rode, Gaurav Kapoor, and many others also sent their wishes to Nakuul.

Nakuul on the work front

Meanwhile, in November this year, the actor had begun shooting for season two of his web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend alongside Anya Singh. Season one of the show premiered back in 2020 and is based on Sumrit Shahi’s best-selling novel of the same name. The show follows the story of two best friends Tanie and Sumer, played by Anya and Nakuul respectively, who meet after five long years of separation.

The eight-episode web series takes off from where the last season ended. The new season narrates the story of two best friends, Tanie and Sumer, who dated once and are now forced to reconnect after a long period of separation. Directed by Harsh Dedhia Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2 will premiere on ZEE5 early next year.

