Nakuul Mehta's Wife Jankee Narrates Story About COVID-19 To Their Baby Boy Sufi

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh Mehta are proud parents to a baby boy, Sufi. The couple welcomed their first child on February 6. Jankee has been sharing videos on Instagram where she has been singing to her child and named the series, "Songs for Sufi". After five episodes of the series, the actor’s wife started a new journey called, "Tales for Sufi". She took to her Instagram account to share the first episode.

Jankee Mehta narrates a story to her baby boy Sufi

In the video, Jankee is sitting in front of Sufi, while he is in a baby swing. She starts the story by addressing Sufi and saying that she knows that he wonders as to why they don’t go out of the house. She continues the story and says that there is a crazy thing happening in the world right now and it is called COVID which is a virus and it is contagious which will make them "sickie". She then switches to her baby voice and asks Sufi if he understands, she then smiles and says that you do.

Further, she talks about doctors and nurses who are “working and toiling and striving” and gives her child a brief about the pandemic. She mentions the people who are also feeding and helping others during the tough time. She then cradles her baby and says that she could have told him the fairytales and folklore but she chose to talk about the situation because he is a "Coronial" baby. She wants him to know that there are stories happening around him that involve real people, real heroes, real emotions, and a real struggle. Concluding the tale, she says that these are the times when people including them have to learn to have strength, patience, resilience and hope. She teaches him that above all they need to learn about goodness, kindness, loving and caring. Check it out.

In the caption, she gave details about the series and also how she and her husband would explain what is happening in the world to their three-month-old baby. It reads, “Tales to Sufi || Episode 1 || Feat. @babysufimSometimes I wonder if Sufi thinks that the whole world just includes me, him and @nakuulmehta. Kept thinking how does one explain what the world is going through to a three-month-old baby. There just couldn’t have been a better way than these words by Masi @sharvari_marathe“.

The comment section is filled with her followers telling her that she is an inspiration and what she is doing is beautiful. Check it out.

