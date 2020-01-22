Namrata Shirodkar: On Her B'day, Check Out Her Adorable Pictures With Husband Mahesh Babu

Bollywood actor Namrata Shirodkar apart from being an actor is also a model and a beauty pageant titleholder. In 1993, Namrata Shirodkar won the title of Miss India Universe as well as Miss India Asia Pacific.

She is now married to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and has two children with the actor. Namrata Shirodkar celebrates her birthday on January 22. On the occasion of her birthday, check out some of the most adorable pictures of the couple.

Namrata Shirodkar's photos

The couple met on the set of their movie Vasmi in 2000 and started dating shortly after. They tied the knot in 2005 and their first child was born in 2006. The first image is a throwback of the couple, they both look adorable as Namrata kisses her beau’s cheeks in the picture. In another picture, Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar can be seen with their son.

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu are considered to be the power couple of Telugu film industry. Though Namrata rarely shares pictures with her husband, she is often seen promoting his movies. She is a doting wife to the superstar and a supportive mother to her children.

Namrata Shirodkar shared a black and white picture of herself with her husband Mahesh Babu. In the picture, the couple looked adorable as they stood alongside each other. In another picture, Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata can be seen hugging her husband, who smiles fondly at the camera.

