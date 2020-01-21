Mahesh Babu's Family Tree: Brother Ramesh Babu, Sister Padmavathi And More

Mahesh Babu's latest film Sarileru Neekevvaru is one of the best films of the young Tollywood star. The film has proven that no one can match superstar Mahesh Babu. The movie released on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and has received an overwhelming response from audience and critics alike.

Mahesh Babu entered the film industry as a child artist. He was just four years old when he appeared in seven Telugu films. Later in 1999, he made his lead debut in Rajakumarudu alongside Preity Zinta, Prakash Raj and Jaya Prakash Reddy. Here is a detailed chart of Mahesh Babu's filmy family tree.

Parents

Mahesh Babu was born to Krishna Ghattamaneni and Indira Devi on August 9, 1975. His father Krishna Ghattamaneni is also an actor. He reportedly worked in more than 350 films in his career. Krishna was also honoured with Padma Bhushan in 2009 by Govt of India.

Along with Mahesh Babu, the couple had one son, Ramesh Babu and three sisters, Padmavathi, Manjula, and Priyadarsini. Later in 1969, Krishna married Vijaya Nirmala, who is an actor-director herself. Her name was titled in Guinness Book of Records in 2002 for being the female director who directed the highest number of films.

Elder Brother - Ramesh Babu

Ramesh Babu is also an Indian film star and a film producer known for his projects in Telugu cinema. The actor made his silver screen debut in 1979 with the film, Needa. He acted in over 15 films before retiring from acting in 1997.

Sisters - Padmavathi, Manjula Ghattamaneni and Priyadarshini

Mahesh Babu has two older sisters Padmavathi and Manjula Ghattamaneni. Manjula is an Indian film producer and actor known for her work in Telugu Cinema. Padmavathi Ghattamaneni is married to Galla Jayadev who is an Indian politician, whereas Manjula tied the knot with Sanjay Swaroop who is also an actor. Priyadarshini is Mahesh Babu's younger sister who married Sudheer Babu Posani. Sudheer is also a South actor.

Spouse and kids

Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar dated for five years before they tied the knot in February 2005. Namrata was Mahesh's co-star in Vamsi. She is also an actor and a former Femina Miss India. The couple gave birth to a son, Gautam Krishna born in 2006 and daughter, Sitara born in 2012.

