Narcos: Mexico Season 2 First Look Out, To Premiere In February

Netflix revealed the first look of Narcos: Mexico season two and said that it will be premiering on February 13, 2020. The online streaming service took to Twitter to announce its release saying, “Narcos: Mexico Season 2 premieres February 13 on Netflix”.

According to the first look, the sister series of Netflix's acclaimed cartel crime show Narcos will have Scoot McNairy and Diego Luna in key roles. Luna will be returning for his role as drug lord Felix Gallardo and McNairy is supposed to play an unnamed DEA agent. The second season will be premiered more than a year after the release of the first season and apparently the fourth season of Narcos overall. Narcos was focussed on the drug cartel in Colombia and the American Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) trying to dismantle the nexus, led by infamous cartel leader Pablo Escobar.

First season on Guadalajara cartel

Narcos: Mexico was about the rise of Mexico's Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Gallardo took charge. In the first season, Hollywood star Michael Pena featured as DEA agent Kiki Camarena who acted against the drug business of the Guadalajara cartel. McNairy was the narrator in the first season and in the episode, his identity was revealed. Season two went into production during December 2018 with Eric Newman as showrunner and executive producer. Jose Padilha, Doug Miro, Carlo Bernard and Andres Baiz were also the executive producers of the series.

Catch him if you can. Narcos: Mexico Season 2 premieres February 13 on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/OpScR1Et9h — Narcos (@NarcosNetflix) December 17, 2019

An American magazine quoted Newman saying the season will help understand America’s role in current level of Drug violence. The season will be featuring Mayra Hermosillo as Enedina Arellano Felix, Sosie Bacon as Mimi Webb Miller, Andrés Londoño as Enrique Clavel, Alex Knight as Kenny Moss, Miguel Rodarte as Danilo Garza, Jesse Garcia as Sal Orozco, Matt Biedel as Daryl Petski, Jesus Ochoa as Juan Nepomuceno Guerra, Flavio Medina as Juan Garcia Abrego, Alberto Zeni as Amat Palacios, Jero Medina as Ossie Mejia, and Nat Faxon as Ted Kaye.

