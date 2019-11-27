Real Madrid-Narcos, Liverpool-B99? Netflix-inspired UEFA Champions League Promo Goes Viral

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Narcos, Champions League, Money Heist and Peaky Blinders. At first sight, it might not be too difficult to pick the odd one out. On second thought, is there an odd one out? The aforementioned shows and the Champions League are all a part of a Netflix-inspired promo posted on social media by the Youtube page 'Plaantik'.

Watch: A Netflix-inspired Champions League promo that will leave football and Netflix fans wanting more

Tawsi Akkas is the man who has produced this eye-catching spinoff where the Champions League meets the binge platform of Netflix. The video was posted in September and has taken some time to grab eyeballs, but as many believe - 'Better late than never'. The video features promos of a number of popular Netflix shows with one key difference - the main theme of these shows have been replaced by the teams competing in the Champions League this season.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool entertained their way to Champions League glory last season and as such, have been cast as the characters in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Jurgen Klopp's Brooklyn Nine-Nine, however, turns into Anfield Nine-Nine in this spinoff. Real Madrid have been cast in arguably one of the most engrossing TV shows of all time, Narcos, with Real Madrid's version being named as 'Blancos'. Real Madrid's LaLiga rivals Barcelona feature in Peaky Blinders, renamed cheekily as Pique Blinders for the Champions League version. 'Stranger Games', the Champions League spinoff version of 'Stranger Things' points to the fact that a number of fixtures have been repeated this season, as compared to earlier seasons.

Neymar Jr's PSG also appear in the video with the parody title of 'Trophy Heist'. Pep Guardiola is not one to be left behind either. Guardiola's Manchester City feature in 'Winhunter', the Plaantik version of the highly engrossing Mindhunter. It's safe to say that Plaantik has hit the mark on nearly all of the Netflix-inspired spinoffs. Our only qualm is the fact that Manchester United haven't featured in the spinoff version of 'Once Upon A Time'.

