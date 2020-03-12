Nazar Written Update | March 11, 2020: Madhu’s Secret Is Revealed 

Nazar, one of the most popular mythological dramas on television, features some famous TV actors like Monalisa, Smita Bansal, Jatinder Bhardwaj, and Ankur Nayyar in pivotal roles. This show explores the concepts of dark magic and witch mythology. The story is about a witch who wants to become the most powerful 'Daayan' and is also ready to sacrifice her brother for that. Read the written update to find out what happened in the recent episode of Nazar.

Nazar written update - March 11, 2020

Palak’s Uncle and Aunt taunted her for choosing her in-laws and handing over the cheque to them. They said that they were not present for any charity trust and threw her out of the house. Palak heard Naina’s voice and tried going to her but her Uncle and Aunt stopped her. They asked her to leave the house and threatened by saying they would speak about her maniac husband to her sister. Palak had no choice left.

On the other hand, Madhu took Appu out of the wall and tried to hypnotize him but Appu fell unconscious. She dragged him to his room to switch him up with a fake Appu. While she’s about to keep Real Appu on bed Urvashi and everyone came inside. Madhu lied about Appu falling from the bed while she had gone to fetch water.

Palak was contemplating her life. She called Daadi to ask about Appu. Daadi behaved rudely with her. She asked her to never enter the house. Palak then left saying that she will manage. Daadi informed Urvashi about Palak’s call. Urvashi despised Palak and blamed herself for thinking her to be the saviour. Madhu thought that they are not aware of what’s going to happen and asks her to wait and watch.

Palak is all weepy. Guruji then arrived and listened to her. He said that a Dayan is present in the house. The following day, Matarani procession took place when Pandit revealed that it is Madhu who is the Dayan. She couldn’t believe it. Guruji said that a Dayan is narcissistic. She could even kill her own husband and son if they try to cross her. Madhu was waiting outside Appu’s room to give the milkshake but he was still asleep. Urvashi came to check up on him but Madhu sent her away.

Guruji found Palak helping a kid. He asked Palak to help him battle Madhu. While Urvashi left, Appu gained consciousness and she rushed inside. Appu looked at Madhu and said that he won’t talk with her. Madhu tried making him drink the milkshake but he didn’t drink. He spoke about Madhu using the stone on him, rendering him helpless.

