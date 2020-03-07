Nazar Written Update March 6: Panditji Learns Madhulika's Truth; Palak Panics

Nazar 2, one of the most popular mythological dramas on television, features some famous TV actors like Monalisa, Smita Bansal, Jatinder Bhardwaj, and Ankur Nayyar in the lead roles. This show unfolds the concepts of dark magic and witch mythology. The story is about a witch who wants to become the most powerful 'Daayan' and is ready to sacrifice her brother for that. Read the written update to find out what happened in the recent episode of Nazar 2, that aired on March 6, 2020.

The episode starts with Panditji and Madhulika arguing about rattan. Mdhulika tries to convince Panditji that the rattan is not fake and she herself has brought it. Panditji pretends that he agrees with Madhulika but later informs Guruji that Madhulika is lying about the rattan and they need to find out why she is doing this. The muh-dikhai rasam starts, meanwhile, Guruji starts hurting Dayan tree so that it can ask for help to other Daayan and they can find out who is Daayan.

Before the muh-dikhai programme, everyone dances and Madhu learns that Daayan tree is in danger. On the other side, Paditji secretly follows Madhu. He finds Madhu in her Daayan avatar. He tries to save himself but Madhu kills him and throws him. Palak through a mirror sees the reflection of Panditji's dead body. She panics but fails to prove that she saw a dead body. Meanwhile, Madhu taunts her saying that she didn't even dress up properly. Palak goes to wash her face while Madhi starts instigating everyone against Palak and says that she is mentally unstable.

Inside the washroom, Palak is confused if she actually saws a dead body or it was just a hallucination. Whereas, Appu's mother comes and comforts Palak. Palak apologises for her behaviour. Appu's mother and grandmother leave for the temple as the assumes that Panditji left without informing. Madhu plans to prove Palak mad.

Palak rushes to inform the family about the dead body of Panditji, that she sees again. From a distance, Madhu smirks. Palak stops and recalls mom's word and head back to her room to confirm if it is actually a dead body. Madhu gets furious and Appu keeps her busy in his words. Palak confirms that it is Panditji's dead body and she calls Appu's mom to come to her room.

Madhu tries to get rid of Appu but he didn't let her go. Madhu insists Appu play hide and seek and tricks him. Madhu fools Appu and heads towards Palak's room to see what is she doing. Meanwhile, Appu's mother also heads to meet Palak in her room. The episode ends with Palak staring at Panditji's dead body.

