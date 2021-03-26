Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh Kick-start Pre-Holi Celebrations By Grooving To 'Tera Suit'

Neha Kakkar recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her pre-Holi celebration with family. In the post, she could be seen grooving to Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's Tera Suit song in a swimming pool with her husband, Rohanpreet Singh. Her brother, Tony Kakkar was also a part of the celebration. Take a look at Neha Kakkar's Instagram video below.

Neha Kakkar's Holi celebration with family

Neha was seen in a black top with blue shorts and Rohanpreet was seen in a blue shirt. Tony Kakkar was shirtless. Rohanpreet carried Neha in his arms. The whole family looked towards the camera and grooved to the song while having fun in the pool. In the caption, Neha wrote, “Maaroon Pichkari Hoke Left, Hoke Right!!! Pre #Holi fun with Family at homeeee. Song: #TeraSuit #TonyKakkar #NehuPreet #Jasly” Fans and followers couldn’t stop commenting and dropped several hearts on the video.

Earlier, Neha shared another video in which she grooved to the same song. In the clip, Neha was seen in her car. She wore a black one-piece and white shoes. She paired her look with sunglasses and her hair was left loose. She was seen holding a portable speaker in her hand that played the song. Neha looked towards the camera while singing the song. In her caption, she wrote, “Tripping on #TeraSuit by @tonykakkar Bhaiyuuu feat. @jasminbhasin2806 & @alygoni Speakers: @boat.nirvana #ReelItFeelIt #TonyKakkar”.

About Tera Suit song by Tony Kakkar

Tera Suit is a Holi song that has been sung and penned by Tony Kakkar. The song was released on March 8, 2021, and features Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's song received a good response from the listeners.

About Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh will be celebrating their first Holi together this year. For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in October 2020. They got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi. On the work front, Neha has recently released a new song Marjaneya. The song features Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

