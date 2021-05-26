Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Savour Pani Puri On The Sets Of 'Khad Tainu Main Dassa'

The music video of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's latest song Khad Tainu Main Dassa released on May 17, 2021. The song has received immense popularity with more than 60 thousand people using the track for Instagram reels. Neha Kakkar recently shared a BTS from the making of Khad Tainu Main Dassa in which she was seen savouring delicious Indian street food item pani puri on the set along with Rohanpreet.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh eat pani puri on Khad Tainu Main Dassa set

Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram reels on Tuesday, May 25, to share the BTS video from the Khad Tainu Main Dassa set. In the video, Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh was seen having pani puri with Neha as if they were toasting to the success. The duo was seen savouring the pani puri with joy and Neha gestures to him that pani puri was really good. Neha was seen wearing the multi-coloured top which was seen in the last part of the music video when she beats Rohanpreet and he was also wearing the same full sleeves blue striped t-shirt.

The reel played Khad Tennu Main Dassa song in the background. Upon sharing the video the 32-year-old singer wrote in the caption "When we ate Pani Puri on the sets of #KhadTainuMainDassa". Rohanpreet dropped a comment on the post that read "Yummy!!" with queen, red heart, and heart eyes emoticons.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet's Khad Tainu Main Dassa reels

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet made several reels with the track Khad Tainu Main Dassa for promoting the song on Instagram. Most of their reels were based on the quarrels of the couple and then sharing a friendly Punjabi dance while narrating the story through lyrics. From dancing with each other to dancing with their family members, the duo enchanted their fans and followers with their reels and soon enough many of them made their own reels with the track.

A couple of days ago the track cross 60 Thousand reels and the duo were seen toasting the milestone in an Instagram post. Neha wrote in the caption, "60 Thousand Reels on #KhadTainuMainDassa in no timeeee!!!! Cheers Partner @rohanpreetsingh Biggest Thanks to Dear #NeHearts and Each and Everyone who spent their hours in making such Beautiful Reels God bless you all". Take a look at their post as well as their Khad Tainy Main Dassa reels-

