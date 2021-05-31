Neha Kakkar Expresses Excitement For Her Birthday, Says 'God, I'm Such A Gemini!'

Neha Kakkar's birthday is on it's way and the singer is expressing her excitement about it! The Dilbar singer, took to her Instagram story to talk about her birthday which is on June 6, mentioning how excited she was. She also talked about how she was "such a gemini" because of how excited she always gets for her birthday.

The singer will turn 33, this year. In the story, Neha Kakkar shared a selfie of herself. She also seems to have used a filter since she can be seen wearing funny heart-shaped glasses in the picture. Take a look at Neha Kakkar's latest Instagram story below -

A sneak peak into Neha Kakkar's Instagram

Neha Kakkar recently shared a series of pictures of herself in Rishikesh posing for the camera. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a navy blue crop top paired with a short skirt, white sneakers and a black bag. Neha kept her hair loose and opted to go all natural without any make-up.

She captioned the post, "NATURE is LOVE, NATURE is LIFE. Save Trees, Rivers, Save Yourself, Your Time starts now.. 1.. 2.. 3.. 4.. Five! - Neha Kakkar". In addition, she also shared the location of the pictures with the hashtags "#Rishikesh #NehuDiaries". Take a look below -

About Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh

Neha Kakkar and her husband, Rohanpreet often share posts featuring each other and express their love and appreciation for each other. The two recently even appeared in a music video together, for the song Khad Tainu Main Dassa. The video was released only a few days ago on May 18, and has already received over 18 million views on Youtube.

Interestingly, the music video also begins with Neha Kakkar receiving birthday wishes from friends and family on her phone. In addition, the video and song have become popular enough across social media as thousands of fans have made reels and shared it on Instagram. Neha shared a post on her Instagram handle celebrating the success of the song and thanking everyone for their love.

She wrote, "60 Thousand Reels on #KhadTainuMainDassa in no timeeee!!!! Cheers Partner @rohanpreetsingh. Biggest Thanks to Dear #NeHearts and Each and Everyone who spent their hours in making such Beautiful Reels. God bless you all". Take a look at Neha Kakkar's latest post with her husband below -

