Neha Kakkar Wishes Her Parents With A Special Post On Their Anniversary; View Pics

Neha Kakkar took to Instagram on May 18, 2021, to post a few pictures of herself with her family as they celebrated her parents’ anniversary. The whole family could be seen together and they all seemed to have come to celebrate her parents in a family-only celebration. Neha Kakkar made two separate posts with the same caption. One post was to share the pictures from the celebration with the entire family and the other was only her with her parents. The caption she wrote was wishing them love and happiness. She said, “Wishing the both of you a very happy anniversary. The amount of love you have bestowed on us, we may never be able to return. My only prayer is that the two of you stay happy always in all you do.”

Neha Kakkar's parents' anniversary

The first set of pictures saw the entire family together posing happily in the pictures. The people there were mainly from Neha Kakkar’s side of the family but her husband was also present. We can see a backdrop set with the words ‘Happy Anniversary’ written on it and two cakes decorated on the table. Neha Kakkar’s parents are seen wearing garlands made out of red flowers and are beaming in all the pictures. The three pictures that she shared show the family having a great time together.

The next set of pictures that Neha posted showcased only her with her parents. The pictures are from the same day but are clicked at a different part of the house. Neha Kakkar and her parents are seen enjoying a few private moments here that are filled with hugs and kisses. Neha Kakkar’s mother was seen standing in the middle and Neha Kakkar and her father were holding her from either side. All of them are smiling widely for the camera and in one picture Neha Kakkar can be seen kissing her mother.

Neha Kakkar’s Instagram followers also chimed in to wish her parents on their anniversary. They said that the family was truly beautiful and it was a joy to see them all together. People also commented saying that it was wonderful to see how Neha Kakkar bestowed love on her family. Most people commented using heart and hugs emojis.

