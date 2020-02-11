Nipsey Hussle Documentary Rights Bought By Netflix Post A Bidding War?

The OTT platform Netflix is streaming numerous documentaries inspired by real-life crimes. A recent report published by a leading entertainment portal states that Netflix has added one more documentary to its kitty, which is inspired by a true event. Reportedly, Netflix has won a bidding war for an Ava DuVernay-produced and directed feature-length documentary about late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The report claims that the figure of the secured deal is believed to be as high as eight figures, following a competition for the rights that were also described as intense. The report adds that the deal was believed to be in millions.

Other online-streaming platforms including Apple and Amazon were in the leading positions before the project reached Netflix. As per the report, the rapper’s family will be participating in the creation of the documentary, which will be DuVernay’s first after 13th, which was first streamed in 2016. The Hussle Marathon Films will jointly produce the upcoming documentary along with Ava DuVernay.

DuVernay is no stranger to the documentary genre, as she has directed the Oscar-nominated 13th, which puts a light on the injustice of mass incarceration of African Americans and Latinos. During the 2017 awards-season campaign for the film, DuVernay listed the late rapper as a panellist to offer his perspective on how the for-profit prison system was ruining inner-city communities.

Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle was an American activist, entrepreneur, and Grammy Award-winning rapper. On March 31, 2019, Hussle was fatally shot outside his store Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles. He was known for his numerous mixtapes, including his Bullets Ain't Got No Name series, The Marathon, The Marathon Continues, and Crenshaw.

