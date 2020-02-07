Netflix Finally Allows Users To Disable The 'most Annoying Feature'

As several Netflix users have complained about the streaming platform's autoplay feature, the company has now decided to give users the option to disable it. According to a tweet by Netflix, users can now disable autoplay previews that, up until now, started automatically while scrolling through the streaming platform. The American company has further also decided to let users disable the autoplay feature that starts a new episode as soon as one ends.

Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much.



We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix. Here's how: https://t.co/6V2TjEW6HD https://t.co/zbz4E8fVab — Netflix US (@netflix) February 6, 2020

Netizens hail new announcement

According to the official site, the user can disable or enable the autoplay option by signing into Netflix from a web browser. One has to go to the 'Manage Profiles' option and choose the setting they like. The latest news by the streaming platform was also widely applauded by several internet users. Many Twitter user also thanked Netflix for doing away with its 'most annoying' feature.

Finally. Autoplay is the single most annoying this on the world wide web. https://t.co/IoZs0le78i — 📌 (@milobengan) February 6, 2020

FINALLY — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) February 6, 2020

Literally no one found this feature useful.



THANK GOD you have finally freed us from this horrific nightmare. — Erin Biba (@erinbiba) February 7, 2020

Although several Netflix complained about the feature, the American company took action after a woman from Muncie, Indiana complained about it on Twitter. Sarah Hollowell, while speaking to an international media outlet, said that she tweeted about Netflix's autoplay feature after a particularly frustrating browsing session. She reportedly said that she was clicking through all the categories on the home page and she had to move fast to avoid autoplay and because of that she could barely register the titles. She further said that she ended up muting the TV and it was mild 'annoyance' that was perfect for whining about on Twitter.

