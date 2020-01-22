Could Netflix's New Show 'What The Love' Be Called The New Age 'Dare To Date'?

Netflix India has delivered countless shows to Indian audiences which were highly appreciated. The streaming platform became a giant in India, after popular shows like Sacred Games, Bard of Blood, Delhi Crimes, etc. The platform is now expanding its creative horizons in the dating field after it announced the new show What The Love! hosted by Karan Johar.

Netflix's 'What The Love' the new age 'Dare to Date?

The trailer of the show displayed a wide variety of contestants from all walks of life who discussed their idea of love. The contestants then go on to get a talk from renowned Bollywood celebrities like Saif Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Ali Fazal, Huma Qureshi and Sunny Leone. These coaches then train the contestants on how to break the ice while talking and other such aspects. The contestants will also go on to get a complete makeover which would help in boosting their confidence.

The audience was quick to notice the similarities of the show with another popular show from channel V. The show dare to date followed a somewhat similar format to What The Love!. The fans noticed limited similarities and were quick to compare the two shows.

In Dare to Date, contestants were required to go on dates with potential suitors for them. While things did not go as planned the show did manage to get enough laugh from the audience and was quite entertaining among the youth. The show earned itself a massive fan following and is currently being aired on Hotstar.

