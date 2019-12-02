Kajol Talks About Friendship With Former Co-stars, Addresses Fallout With Karan Johar

Kajol has a gigantic fan following across India. The actor once co-starred alongside several Bollywood superstars including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and others. She is now set to feature alongside her husband Ajay Devgn in the upcoming historical war film, Tanhaji. Kajol recently had an interview with Filmfare, where she spoke out about her current relations with her past co-stars and her public fallout with Karan Johar.

Kajol on her friendship with past co-stars and Karan Johar

Read |Ajay Devgn On Working With Kajol In 'Tanhaji': "She Talks Too Much On Set"

In her interview, Kajol said that she genuinely loved her past co-stars. She added that she did not know the new figures in the industry very well as she was not a very chatty person. Which is why she is more comfortable with Bollywood's older stars than the newer ones.

She then talked about all the past co-stars she had worked with, naming Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. She said that whenever she met them, there was always a sense of friendliness, where they questioned each other about what they were up to in life. Kajol claimed that other veterans of the industry had the same feelings for her as she did for them. She added that while they might not talk on social media, they were still friends. Kajol recently wished Shahrukh Khan for his birthday and had also posted a picture with Aamir.

Read | Kajol Sets Fashion Goals, Shows Fans How To Flaunt All-black Ensembles Just Right

She also had a fallout with Karan Johar back then, which she addressed at this event. Kajol said that she felt terrible about the situation and also said that Karan probably felt the same way as well. The two of them had a very public falling out with each other, which was even documented by Karan in his autobiography. While Karan felt that the two would not be able to rekindle their friendship, in her interview with Filmfare, Kajol confirmed that she had indeed cleared things up with the director. She added that she did not meet him much anymore as he was constantly travelling for work, and the same applied to her as well.

Kajol will be playing to role of Savitribai Malusare in the upcoming film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Savitribai was the wife of Tanaji Malusare, who will be played by Ajay Devgn in the film. The movie will also star Saif Ali Khan in the role of Uday Bhan. The film is set to release on January 10, 2020.

Read | Kajol Says She Finds The Popular Trend Of 'airport Look' Daft, Here Is Why She Thinks So

Read | Fan Asks Kajol If She Would Marry SRK Had She Not Met Ajay Devgn, Her Answer Is Hilarious

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.