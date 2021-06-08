New Mommie Addite Malik Reveals What's Better—breastfeeding Or Formula For Newborns

Television celebrity couple Mohit Malik and Addite Malik welcomed their baby boy Ekbir Malik on April 28, 2021. Post the birth of her son, Addite had started a series on Instagram called the motherhood diaries. In the first chapter of the series titled C-Section, the new mommy gave her fans an insight into why she chose to give birth to her son via C-section. On Tuesday, June 8, Addite posted the second chapter of the series in which she revealed her opinion on the age-old debate of what is better for the child - breastfeeding or formula milk.

Addite Malik on Breastfeeding v/s Formula Milk

The actor shared a long note with the title "Motherhood Diaries, Chapter 2: Breast Feeding Vs Formula" revealing that she has chosen to provide her kid with formula milk as she thinks her son is not receiving the necessary nutrition that he needs just via breastmilk. Elaborating on the same, the actor wrote in the caption, "Thank you for showering the love you have on Motherhood Diaries. For me, it's therapeutic to have these conversations with all of you, to write out my motherhood journey. As I was going through all your comments a lot of you were asking about Breast Feeding Vs Formula, what’s the right way?"

She further added, "Honestly, I say choose your path and don’t go on what others tell you. Like I told you in my last diary, there’s nothing greater than a mother’s instinct. I felt that my child wasn’t fulfilling his needs with just breast milk and hence I’m a mother that’s chosen supplementing. And trust me a lot of judgements may start with this….No formula is not good for your child!"

Shedding some light on the same, the actor shared, "Please show me the science that says that! I say that my child gets antibodies through breast milk but with it if he needs more, why shall he stay hungry? Let him have formula which is slightly heavier, keeps him sleeping for a few hours as he doesn’t cry out in hunger and that’s what suits me. I’m less worried about what happens if I have to step out ever for a few hours of work, I’m less worried about whether my child’s stomach is full or not, I’m just overall making this process of motherhood happier. Yes a lot of women talk about postpartum depression and it exists but with the right of support system (Family and partner) and the choices you make, motherhood can be a beautiful journey. Lots of sleepless nights (yes I was up from the last two nights) but there is no complaining because my baby and I, we are happy and that’s what matters!"

Addite Malik and Mohit Malik's son

On April 28, Mohit Malik took to his Instagram account and posted a picture from the hospital where he was seen holding his wife, Addite's hand with their newborn son sleeping peacefully in the background with his face blurred out. In his post, he thanked the universe for his blessing.

A few days later, Mohit took to his social media page to announce that he and Addite have decided to name their son Ekbir Malik.

IMAGE: ADDITE MALIK'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.