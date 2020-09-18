'Space Hero': Reality Show To Send Winner To International Space Station For 10 Days

Months after the successful SpaceX Crew Dragon mission that enhanced America’s space presence with a first private company to send people to the orbit, a planned reality show’s on-air competition winner will get “the greatest prize ever given on Earth”, that is, a ten-day stay on the International Space Station. The winning contestant on the show named as ‘Space Hero’ could be launched into orbit as soon as 2023 as per the production company behind the potential series.

A US-based production company founded by Thomas Reemer, Space Hero Inc along with Deborah Sass and led by former News Corp Europe chief Marty Pompadur are reportedly eying a seat at the International Space Station in the orbit within next three years. According to a report by Deadline, the show in talks will be produced by ben Silverman and Howard Owens’ Propagate and the reality series will incorporate regular people without any particular background with the common trait of immense love for space exploration. In turn, the ‘space Hero’ will provide them with the biggest prize ever awarded on television.

Contestants to go through extensive training

According to international media reports, the selected group of contestants for ‘space Hero’ will be subjected to intensive training and will have to face challenges that would test their strength ranging from physical to emotional, along with other essential qualities that are required in astronauts travelling to outer space. According to the company statement, the reality series would provide an opportunity for any individual to become the ‘first globally-selected space explorer’ to participate in a mission aboard ISS.

The production company has said that the team is currently in search of a global brand along with the primary distribution partners. However, more details regarding the funding of the entire project, the format and the release date have not been disclosed. But, earlier this year, the Space Hero founding partner Deborah Sass had described the prize of the show as worth $65 million.

