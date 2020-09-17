SpaceX Launch Live Stream: What Time Does The Falcon 9 Rocket Launch?

SpaceX is all set to launch its 13th Starlink mission in which 60 Starlink satellites will be launched to orbit. The year 2020 saw SpaceX create history by becoming the first private company to send NASA astronauts to International Space Station. Today, September 17th, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Here is more information about it.

A fairing half supporting this mission previously supported Starlink missions in May 2019 and March 2020 pic.twitter.com/x98icJkqqi — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 16, 2020

SpaceX launch time: What time does the Falcon 9 rocket launch?

SpaceX is aiming to launch its thirteenth Starlink mission on September 17 at 2:19 PM ETD, 18:19 UTC. A backup opportunity has also been kept for the launch on Friday, September 18 at 1:57 PM ETD, 17:57 UTC. Check out the tweet below.

Targeting September 17 at 2:19 p.m. EDT for Falcon 9 launch of 60 Starlink satellites from Launch Complex 39A — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 16, 2020

SpaceX launch live stream: Where to watch?

The official website of SpaceX would be streaming live the launch of Falcon 9. You can click here to go to the official website of SpaceX and watch the stream live. You can also watch it on Youtube on SpaceX’s official channel.

Read also | Amyra Dastur Feels Fans Should Channelise Hate For Star Kids Into Promoting Outsiders

Image credits: SpaceX.com

What are Starlink satellites?

Starlink is the name of a satellite network that the private spaceflight company SpaceX has developed. It aims to provide low-cost internet to remote areas. 57 internet-beaming satellites were tucked inside the Falcon 9’s nose cone this morning. They were a part of SpaceX’s Starlink mega constellation and the 57 satellites will join hundreds that are already orbiting the earth. Till date, SpaceX has launched 595 Starlink satellites as it aims to complete a huge constellation.

The official website of SpaceX describes Starlink as:

With performance that far surpasses that of traditional satellite internet, and a global network unbounded by ground infrastructure limitations, Starlink will deliver high speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable. Starlink is targeting service in the Northern U.S. and Canada in 2020, rapidly expanding to near global coverage of the populated world by 2021.

Read also | 'Manmarziyaan' Cast Net Worth: See Details As The Actors Celebrate 2 Years Of Release

Elon Musk on Starlink Satellites

Space.com reported that SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk had said that SpaceX needs between 400 and 800 Starlink Satellites in orbit. According to the portal, it needs those many satellites in order to begin to roll out minimum coverage. The company has been teasing the arrival of a beta program which shall help the company test the service for eventual worldwide consumption.

Read also | Khaali Peeli's Tehas Nehas Has An Uncanny Resemblance To Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi; Here's How

Read also | Best Mason Ramsey Songs From 'Lovesick Blues' To 'Puddle Of Love' To Add To Your Playlist

Promo image: SpaceX Twitter