Newlywed Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar Feel 'grateful & Blessed' As They Meet Sadhguru; See

It was just a month ago when actor Mouni Roy tied the knot with boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in an intimate yet lavish wedding ceremony. Now, it seems that the newlyweds are enjoying the most beautiful time of their lives with great zeal and enthusiasm. On Thursday, February 24, the couple sought blessings from the Indian yoga guru and spiritual leader, Sadhguru.

Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar meet Sadhguru

The Brahmastra star took to social media to give fans a glimpse of the newlyweds' meeting with the spiritual master. In the photo shared by Mouni, the Naagin fame can be seen relaxing her head on Sadhguru's lap as she is accompanied by her husband Suraj Nambiar. For the meeting, the celebrity couple twinned in matching red colour outfits. While Mouni opted for a gorgeous red saree, on the other hand, Nambiar looked dapper in a kurta set. While sharing the photo online, Mouni said, "Grateful thankful blessed," before ending her caption with the hashtag 'bliss'. Take a look at the picture below:

This came just days after her collaboration with Tiger Shroff for Poori Gal Baat was made official on social media. While sharing a teaser of their upcoming music video, Mouni praised Shroff for his sheer hard work and dedication. The star wrote, "His talent hits hard, makes you wanna work on your craft more.. & in this single, he will blow your mind with his singing as well..P.s. the struggle of dancing with you was real @tigerjackieshroff you are BRILLIANT!!!"

Furthermore, she also thanked the director of the music video for his brilliant work. She added, "And my darl @rahuldid I Wuvv you and pray we can work together all the time. You my friend are an artist. Can’t wait for everyone to experience this beautiful song. Give us all the love pweez!" Take a look at the teaser below:

On the professional front, Mouni Roy will next share the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the much-awaited sci-fi flick, Brahmastra. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie also features Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni essaying pivotal roles. The first part of the trilogy is all set to hit the silver screen on September 9, this year.

Image: Instagram/@imouniroy, @sadhguru