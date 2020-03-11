The Debate
Nia Sharma's Best Pink Ensembles To Take Cues From; See Pics

Television News

Nia Sharma often gives fashion goals to her fans with her incredible sense of style. Read on to know more about her best pink ensembles

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma, the popular television actor known for her role in Naagin, continues to give goals to her fans with her incredible fashion sense. The actor made her television debut with the show, Kaali and rose to fame with her role as Manvi Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia Sharma is now considered one of India's most popular TV actors.

The actor is often seen spotting pink outfits. Take a look at some of th actor's stunning photos where she has donned pink outfits.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

The actor is rocking a casual pink top along with blue denim in the picture. Nia Sharma is always on top of her fashion game. And with her pink outfits, she continues to inspire fans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

In this traditional look, the actor is seen at the peak of her style. The shimmery pink outfit looks flawless. Nia Sharma is also not afraid to experiment with her wardrobe.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

In this look, the actor is rocking a pink-coloured frock. Nia is a fashion inspiration to her fans. She never fails to serve her best looks.

Also read:  Nia Sharma's Photos Are Proof That She Slays In Every Swimwear'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

In this look, the actor is rocking a casual street-style look. Nia is wearing a pink tank top and ripped jeans. The actor looks stylish and chic.

Also read: Nia Sharma Slays In These Red Outfits; See Pics'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

In this look, Sharma is rocking a pink dress. She looks ethereal in this pink dress and is perfect for a casual outing.

Image Credits: Nia Sharma Instagram

 

 

First Published:
