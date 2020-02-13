Nia Sharma Slays In These Red Outfits; See Pics

Nia Sharma is a popular television actor known for her role in Naagin. The actor made her television debut by playing Anu in Star Plus's Kaali and rose to fame with her role as Manvi Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The actor has now established herself well in the industry.

Apart from her acting skills, she is also popular for her sharp looks and style. Apparently, Nia Sharma is in love with the colour red. Her social media proves it. Take a look at her photos and her stunning style.

Nia Sharma's Photos

In this look, Nia Sharma is showing off her slick style. The Naagin actor is wearing a vibrant red saree with matching lipstick. Check out some more pictures of Nia Sharma.

This picture and the caption proves how much Nia Sharma loves the colour red. The actor is once again wearing a fiery red lipstick and serving us with her best looks.

Sharma is rocking athleisure-style clothing in this picture. The actor is wearing a bright red Tommy Hilfiger sweater in this one.

In this beach look, Nia is effortlessly serving her best look. The actor is keeping it subtle with lighter tones of red. Her sense of style has given some major goals to her fans.

