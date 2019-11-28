The Debate
The Debate
Nia Sharma Shuts Down An Online Troll; Check Out Her Witty Reply

Television News

Nia Sharma shunned trolls through her Twitter account recently. Take a look at her witty reply and how she brought the trolls down in just a single statement.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
nia sharma

Nia Sharma of Naagin 4 fame took on an internet troll with her quick and witty reply on Twitter. The Naagin 4 actor is active on several social media accounts and often faces negative comments, but she is one of the few actors who fight back. Read on to know how she shut down a troller recently-

Also Read | Nia Sharma's Take On Marriage In Her Latest Instagram Post Is Very Unique; Read Here

The man in question who started the negative comments on her Twitter wrote that Nia Sharma is a not a great actress and her works are 'overrated'. He also said that 'she has a good PR team' which keeps her popular throughout, even though she does 'not deliver great projects'. To this, Nia Shamra replied that she has never hired a PR team until now. She called herself a natural. Nia’s witty reply received a lot of comments from her fans. Her supporters said they believed in her and proud of her act of raising a voice against online trolls.

Here is the mean comment-

Also Read | Nia Sharma Opens Up About Her Struggle With Eating Disorder And Fears

Check out Nia's reply- 

Many fans came in support:


Recently, Nia was trending on Twitter as she revealed through an Instagram video that she will be a part of Naagin 4. Nia shared her happiness on Twitter several times. She also shared a glimpse of her role in the fourth version of Naagin franchise.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Also Read | Nia Sharma: Ethnic Outfits Of The Naagin 4 Actor To Inspire You

Also Read | Nia Sharma: Naagin 4 Actor Opens Up About Her Personal Life And Relationship

 

 

