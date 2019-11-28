Nia Sharma Shuts Down An Online Troll; Check Out Her Witty Reply

Nia Sharma of Naagin 4 fame took on an internet troll with her quick and witty reply on Twitter. The Naagin 4 actor is active on several social media accounts and often faces negative comments, but she is one of the few actors who fight back. Read on to know how she shut down a troller recently-

The man in question who started the negative comments on her Twitter wrote that Nia Sharma is a not a great actress and her works are 'overrated'. He also said that 'she has a good PR team' which keeps her popular throughout, even though she does 'not deliver great projects'. To this, Nia Shamra replied that she has never hired a PR team until now. She called herself a natural. Nia’s witty reply received a lot of comments from her fans. Her supporters said they believed in her and proud of her act of raising a voice against online trolls.

Here is the mean comment-

One of the most overrated and ugliest so-called celebrity on Earth is #NiaSharma but full marks to her PR for making her so into news for no reason. In Mumbai Bhelpuri walas earns more than her. — Madhur Gupta (@madhurgupta121) November 22, 2019

Chalo ab sote hai #Niasharma k fans ko aaj neend nahi aegi lagta h is bhelpuri wale k sawali k baad 😆😆 — Madhur Gupta (@madhurgupta121) November 22, 2019

Check out Nia's reply-

I have No PR team to this day babe! 🙋‍♀️😊 i’m a natural I guess. https://t.co/kJ7DcXTB9O — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) November 22, 2019

Many fans came in support:

PR team se puch lo dost Nia ki?? Isme ghatiya kya h aur soch kya h decide urself? It's my opinion it's can be different — Madhur Gupta (@madhurgupta121) November 22, 2019

Love your responses but ignore such haters! You’re damn hard working & your work speaks volumes. Don’t entertain such stupidity. ❤️ — Raj Baddhan (@RajBaddhan) November 22, 2019



Recently, Nia was trending on Twitter as she revealed through an Instagram video that she will be a part of Naagin 4. Nia shared her happiness on Twitter several times. She also shared a glimpse of her role in the fourth version of Naagin franchise.

