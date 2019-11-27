Nia Sharma's Take On Marriage In Her Latest Instagram Post Is Very Unique; Read Here

Nia Sharma is an Indian television actor. She is known for portraying the lead role of Anu in Kaali-Ek Agnipariksha, Manvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and also Roshni in Jamai Raja on Zee TV. She also portrayed the role of Aarohi Kashyap in Ishq Mein Marjawan. Nia Sharma has also been a contestant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in the year 2017 and ended up being amongst the top 5 finalists.

Nia Sharma is very active on Instagram with about 3.3 million followers. The Jamai Raja actor likes to keep her fans in the loop with updates through her social media handle. Recently, Nia Sharma posted a monochrome picture on her Instagram account. In the picture, Nia was sporting a pretty star-printed casual white shirt. The actor stunned with an open hair look and nude makeup. But the one thing that stole everyone's attention was the caption on the picture. Nia Sharma had captioned the picture saying, "What’s more spooky-A Horror movie or the word ‘Marriage’?"

Here is the picture that Nia Sharma posted

It would not be wrong to assume that the actor has compared marriage to a horror movie. Which explains her overall views on marriage. Nia's fans loved the picture and were also seen sharing their thoughts in the comments.

But one of the comments was by Indian entrepreneur, actor, and marketing strategist Rohit Reddy. Rohit Reddy is also the husband of popular actor Anita Hassanandani. Rohit Reddy commented on Nia Sharma's picture saying "Actually marriage is like a spoof of the horror film! It looks all scary but is actually a lot of fun.... Its almost like the “The Scary Movie series”." According to Rohit Reddy's comment, it can be seen that he feels marriage is the spoof of a horror film. Basically the businessman feels that marriage is similar to The Scary Movie series.

