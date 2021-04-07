Nia Sharma Has THIS To Say About Ravi Dubey When Fan Asked Her To Describe Him In ONE Word

Actor Nia Sharma took some time off and indulged in the "Ask Me Anything" session on Instagram on Tuesday night. While fans rushed to ask her several questions, Nia was quick to reply to many of their messages. Amid her interaction, a user asked her to describe her Jamai 2.0 Season 2 co-star Ravi Dubey in one word. Nia remarked that one word isn't enough for him and that she can write books on him. "Inke uppar kitaabein likhungi mein," she wrote in Hindi. Nia has been time and again asked about her crackling camaraderie with Ravi as the duo's performance in their web show received lots of praise from viewers.

Not only this but a fan also requested Nia Sharma to describe Rashami Desai in one word. The former mentioned that the Uttaran actor is a cute girl. When asked about her favourite horror movie, Sharma quipped that it's when she watches a lizard. A curious user also asked her about her music album with Arjun Bijlani, to which she said that only God knows when it's supposed to release.

On Tuesday, Nia Sharma dropped her first-ever reel with Ravi Dubey on Instagram. The duo grooved on the original song of Tik Tok for the gang. While Nia stunned in a ruffled black gown, Ravi sported an all-white ensemble. They both showcased their dancing skills and also lip-synced the peppy track. Sharing the video, Nia wrote, “You’re a sport, Ravi Dubey, for agreeing to do it on the spot.” Ravi’s wife Shargun Mehta joked that they must have taken 200 takes for the video.

Ravi agreed to her and wrote that he realised the amount of sweat that goes behind making a perfect reel. The Jamai actors' video went viral in no time as fans reposted it on several different platforms. Earlier, it was their pics from the beach that sent fans into a frenzy. In one of the posts, while Nia pulled off a black bralette, Ravi opted to go shirtless. In another set of pics, Nia sported a pink monokini, whereas Dubey flaunted his pumped arms.

