Nia Sharma Is All About 'self Love' After Being Trolled For Her Outfit Choices

Nia Sharma is on a high after a picture of her posing for a clothing brand was flaunted on a big screen in a mall in Mumbai. The Naagin actor took to Instagram to share the same with a witty video and a picture giving a fitting response to all the haters who have been trolling her for her outfit and fashion choices.

Nia Sharma is all about self-love in a new post

The actor shares a video of her walking up the stairs of the mall with the banner of her advertisement in the background. In the video, we can hear her saying, " I want to be styled by that girl who is on that poster in the back" while pointing at her picture and then sassily says "but that girl happens to be me though. It's okay. Thank you." In the next picture, Nia is giving a big smile to the camera while sitting on the stairs of the mall with her advert in the background. The actor captioned the picture with, "asking in a lil self-love! Years of ‘trolling’ on my outfits .. it got me here! ‘Thank you’ looks great though" and tagged the brand Shoppers Stop.

Netizens react to Nia Sharma's photos

Television celebs like Rubina Dilaik, Reyhna Pandit and Anita Hassanandani commented on Nia's post and dropped some emojis. Nia's fans were also excited for the actor and congratulated her for the achievement. One user wrote, "Congratulations! I will click a selfie with this every time I go to Shoppers Stop" while another commented, "Many more to come my queen." Other users commented on her post with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at some of the comments below:

Nia Sharma's style

Nia Sharma's outfits and fashion choices have always been bold and out there and her social media page is proof of the same. The actor is not afraid to flaunt her dramatic makeup and risky style with her fans on Instagram. The actor also shares a lot of videos on her Instagram stories of her entire outfit much to the delight of her fans. Nia Sharma's latest post of her donning an all-black outfit complete with black boot and blood-red lips made her 5.9 million fans on Instagram go "Woow."

Check out some of Nia Sharma's pictures acing the fashion game:

Nia Sharma's shows and other projects

Nia Sharma is currently seen on the Zee 5 show Jamai Raja 2.0 along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur. The web series is the sequel of the popular show Jamai Raja and the current season focuses on the love story Siddharth and Roshni played by Ravi and Nia respectively. Siddharth other than being in love with Roshni also aims to get revenge on her mother Durga Devi.

