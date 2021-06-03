Nia Sharma Is In Awe Of Sandeepa Dhar's Dance Moves From New Show 'Chattis Aur Maina'

Television actor Neha Sharma aka Nia Sharma gave shout-out to Sandeepa Dhar's new show Chattis Aur Maina which premiered on Hotstar on May 28, 2021. The Jamai Raja actor was in absolute awe of Sandeepa Dhar's dance moves from one of the songs of the show. The 30-year-old actor shared the video of Sandeepa to laud her dancing moves as well as her 'on point' makeup and costumes.

Nia Sharma is in awe of Sandeepa Dhar's dance moves

Nia Sharma took to her Instagram story on Wednesday, June 2, to share the video of Sandeepa dancing in Chattis Aur Maina shared by a makeup page. Sandeepa was seen grooving in a red belly dance costume to a Bhojpuri song along with two dancers for the show. Nia, who was in awe of Sandeepa's performance, shared the video and wrote "those dance (dancing emoticon) moves" with heart eyes emoticon as she tagged Sandeepa. She also appreciated the make-up artists and costumes and wrote "make up on point" and "costumes are" with heart eyes emoticon.

Nia Sharma also congratulated Sandeepa and wrote "Congratulations for the new show". Sandeepa was overwhelmed by Nia's compliments and shared Nia's story on her Instagram and wrote "Niaaaa!! U r too sweet!! Thank u!" with a flying kiss and red heart emoticon. Check out the dance reel and screenshot of Nia Sharma and Sandeepa Dhar's Instagram story-

About Sandeepa Dhar in Chattis Aur Maina

In the show Chattis Aur Maina, Sandeepa has essayed the role of a small town dancer who has an ambitious, independent, and stubborn personality. Sandeepa will be seen performing various dance forms like Bollywood, Bhojpuri, Belly Dance, Kathak, and Romantic couple dance. The Heropanti actor, who is a professional dancer in various forms like Jazz, Bharatnatyam, and Contemporary, had to train for some other dance forms for her role within 7 days. Due to her professional background, she caught up with the dance styles real quick and the makers shot one song within a day.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Sandeepa opened up about how she embraced the new dance styles. She said that Belly dance and Kathak were completely new to her and she barely had 2-3 hours to learn the choreography and understand the techniques of Belly dance. She added the techniques of Kathak were completely different from Bharatnatyam that she has trained well for, hence she had to pick up the hand movements, chakkars, expressions real quick to match the schedule. She expressed it was a major task since when it came to Indian classical forms one cannot just do a sub-standard job.

