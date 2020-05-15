Nia Sharma Or Alia Bhatt | Who Wore The Red Ensemble Better?

Nia Sharma and Alia Bhatt are two stylish actors who have successfully impressed the fashion police are grabbing the attention of the audience for their compelling style files. In the recent past, Nia Sharma and Alia Bhatt were spotted donning similar coloured ensembles. Take a look at who wore the red gown better, Nia Sharma or Alia Bhatt.

Nia Sharma's red ensemble

In this Instagram post, Nia Sharma posed on a beach, donning a flare red gown outfit. The red gown was plain and simple with a sweetheart neckline design. The single strip sleeve attire also had a sequinned design at the bottom of the gown. The Naagin star, Nia Sharma left her hair open with unfinished curls. She was spotted wearing small chains as her neck accessories. For glam, Nia Sharma went for red lipstick and golden eyeshadow. Her caption read as "Certain traits ! 🌊" Check out Nia Sharma's photos from the beach shoot.

Alia Bhatt's Red Carpet Gown

Alia Bhatt stunned in a red long gown with net design finishing. The strip sleeve gown was backless and had a bralette neckline. Alia Bhatt wore no accessories and kept the entire red carpet look simple and elegant. For glam, the Gully Boy actor tied her hair in a tight bun. She went for red lipstick, blush red eye shadow and similar coloured highlighter. Take a look at Alia Bhatt's photos in the red ensemble.

More About Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma debuted into television by playing Anu in Star Plus's Kaali but rose to fame with her role of Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia Sharma is best known for her roles like Roshni Patel in Zee TV's Jamai Raja, Alia Mukherjee in Vikram Bhatt's web series Twisted and Aarohi Kashyap/Anjali Sharma in Colors TV's Ishq Mein Marjawan. Currently, Nia is playing Naagin's role in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4.

More About Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Kalank, Currently, Alia has several movies in kitty, including Sadak 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmāstra. The superstar made her huge Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year. She was nominated for Filmfare Awards for Best Female Debut.

