Nia Sharma Shows A Glimpse Of How She "sells Lies"; Netizens React

Nia Sharma is known to be one of the active television personalities on social media, who consistently keeps her followers posted about what she’s up to. The actor often posts amusing content on her Instagram handle which ends up entertaining her fans. Her new Instagram post contains similar content, which shows a glimpse of the “lies” that she has created in a comic fashion. She has penned a quirky note in the caption, which sets a humorous tone for the short video and a selfie that she has posted along.

Nia Sharma on “selling lies”

Nia Sharma has posted a short video that shows her flaunting her looks while laying on her bed. The video also captured her “sunkissed” look, which ended with her flashing a smile for the camera. However, the selfie that she has posted along with the video shows a complete contrast of her diva look, as she posed for the camera without having her make-up on. The actor wrote in her caption, “Selling lies like”. Her post soon yielded a wave of reactions from netizens, including some of her colleagues from the television industry.

Veteran actor Supriya Shukla wrote, “Beauty within doesn’t need outside lies…U r beautiful within”. She ended her message by sending her warm regards to Nia. Another TV personality who commented on the post was Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who simply wrote, “brilliant”. Nia’s fans also sent prompt reactions to her post, penning all kinds of compliments for her. The actor had recently starred in the music video titled Tum Bewafa Ho, which saw her romancing actor Arjun Bijlani. The video has crossed over 22 million views on YouTube in a span of two weeks.

Nia Sharma has worked in a long list of TV shows during the course of her career. Some of her popular ones include Jamai Raja, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Twisted and many more. She has also starred in a few reality shows and even went on to win Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India last year. She was recently seen in the second season of Jamai 2.0.

