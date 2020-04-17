Nia Sharma To Surbhi Jyoti; Celebrity-inspired Bridesmaid Outfits

During the wedding season, the bride and groom receive all the due attention but the bridesmaid and the best men are also important. The bridesmaids have a quite striking role in their BFF's wedding. So with all that said now, check out some of the best bridesmaid outfits inspired by famous celebrities from the industry.

Nia Sharma

Here, Nia Sharma stunned in a dazzling white lehenga. Even though the outfit was for Diwali, one can even try it for a wedding. Her attire was all about shimmer and glamour. Nia Sharma's blouse had mirrored beads, that flicker in the light. For glam, the Naagin actor opted for steel coloured bold makeup and tied a sleek tight hair bun. She had styled her dupatta as a choker ornament attached. Nia Sharma's bridesmaid look was complemented with huge danglers and maangtika.

Surbhi Jyoti

This is a simple yet elegant bridesmaid look. Surbhi Jyoti opted for a blue embroidered Anarkali and a similar coloured dupatta with a cut-out border. The Qubool Hai actor completed her makeup with kohled eyes and wavy hair. For accessories, Surbhi Jyoti styled in a pair of statement earrings. Check out Surbhi Jyoti's bridesmaid look.

Bhumi Pednekar

In this Instagram look, Bhumi Pednekar has aced the traditional look in black sequinned lehenga. She teamed the shimmery lehenga with similar coloured dupatta. Opting for minimal makeup, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor completed her look with huge classic jhumkas. Bhumi Pednekar's look is perfect for black lovers.

Ananya Panday

For Diwali 2019's celebration, Ananya Panday appeared in a lemon green lehenga and choli with a netted dupatta. The outfit is a perfect selection for your bridesmaid wardrobe. The blouse was designed a little differently. It was off the shoulder on the one side and sleeveless on the other. The lehenga was also netted with a leafy design. Ananya paired a tiny bindiya with her whole lemon-ish outfit.

