Nia Sharma's Quirky Instagram Captions That Give An Insight Into Her Fun Personality; Read

Nia Sharma is a popular television actor, known best for her role in Naagin. The actor made her television debut by playing Anu in Star Plus's Kaali and rose to fame with her role as Manvi Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Apart from her popularity in the daily soaps, she has gained a lot of fans all over the country since she was ranked in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list (published by Eastern Eye newspaper in 2016 and 2017).

She has been regarded as one of the highest-paid celebrities in the Indian TV industry. Apart from acting, she is also known for her glamorous Instagram posts and is often spotted posting fun and quirky captions on her official Instagram handle. Read ahead to know more about her captions-

Nia Sharma's quirky captions on social media

What do you check out the most about yourself? Mine being constant! 😌

Straight AF!

Wasn’t really sure if I’d fit into this 8 year old dress of mine! Hell I did😁...

2 Margaritas 🍸 and The world seems like a Happy Place.

Them: Make hay while the sun shines

Me: Take photos while the rays fall right!

The reason behind a funky hairdo is mostly un-shampood hair and no will to comb your hair...

Red be ‘RAD’ ...

I fell from A wedding Cake! Place me back on it..

