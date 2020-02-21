The Debate
Nia Sharma's Photos That Prove The Actor Aces Black And White Ensembles; See Pics

Television News

Nia Sharma is a very fashionable actor who slays every colour with equal ease and comfort. Check out her pictures in black and white ensembles.

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nia Sharma

Neha Sharma, popularly known as Nia Sharma, is a popular Indian television actor who established herself with shows like Kaali, Ek Haazoren Mein Meri Behna Hai, etc. The 29-year-old TV star is also an active fashion enthusiast and likes to stay up to date with her wardrobe choices. Take a look at Nia Sharma's photos where she donned black and white ensembles perfectly. 

Read Also: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sidharth Shukla & Rashami Desai Reunite To Help Paras Find A Match

Top black and white ensembles of Nia Sharma to take inspiration from:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Nia Sharma looks stunning in the above outfit. She wore a black top with black shorts and paired it with knee-high white boots. The ensemble works perfectly.

Read Also: Gul Panag Lauds SC Verdict For Women Officers, Shares What Deterred Her From Joining Army

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

She looks very sharp in the above picture. She wore a black T-shirt on top of a white shirt with a black long skirt and paired with black boots. The black shades, white handbag, and loose hair rounded off the look perfectly.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Read Also: 'Gentefied': Here Are All The Details You Need To Know About This Show

The actor aced black and white jackets in the above pictures like a boss. In the first picture, she paired a white jacket with all black attire while in the second one she wore a black biker jacket on a white frock dress. Both the outfits look spot on.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Nia Sharma looks perfect in the above picture. The white loose top with black jeans and a white jacket tied to the waist is style personified. The black baseball cap and white sneakers complimented the rest of the outfit perfectly.

Read Also: Angrezi Medium's New Song Ek Zindagi To Reunite Father-daughter Duo Sachin And Tanishkaa

 

 

Published:
