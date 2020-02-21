Nia Sharma's Photos That Prove The Actor Aces Black And White Ensembles; See Pics

Neha Sharma, popularly known as Nia Sharma, is a popular Indian television actor who established herself with shows like Kaali, Ek Haazoren Mein Meri Behna Hai, etc. The 29-year-old TV star is also an active fashion enthusiast and likes to stay up to date with her wardrobe choices. Take a look at Nia Sharma's photos where she donned black and white ensembles perfectly.

Top black and white ensembles of Nia Sharma to take inspiration from:

Nia Sharma looks stunning in the above outfit. She wore a black top with black shorts and paired it with knee-high white boots. The ensemble works perfectly.

She looks very sharp in the above picture. She wore a black T-shirt on top of a white shirt with a black long skirt and paired with black boots. The black shades, white handbag, and loose hair rounded off the look perfectly.

The actor aced black and white jackets in the above pictures like a boss. In the first picture, she paired a white jacket with all black attire while in the second one she wore a black biker jacket on a white frock dress. Both the outfits look spot on.

Nia Sharma looks perfect in the above picture. The white loose top with black jeans and a white jacket tied to the waist is style personified. The black baseball cap and white sneakers complimented the rest of the outfit perfectly.

