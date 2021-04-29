Nick Jonas And Kevin Jonas Urge Fans To Help India Amidst COVID Crisis

Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas are urging their fans to help India. Two of the three Jonas Brothers have shared information about Priyanka Chopra’s fundraiser for the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in India. Priyanka Chopra has arranged this fundraiser and recently shared a video message with her fans and talked about her fundraiser and urged her fans and followers to donate as much as they can.

Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas urge fans to help India

India is currently suffering from a major health crisis due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The second wave of the pandemic has resulted in a mass casualty situation in the country and the death toll is not slowing down. So, to support the people amidst this crisis, actor Priyanka Chopra named Give India as a portal that people can donate to help. Now, Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas has stepped in to spread the word about this fundraiser.

Nick Jonas took to Instagram and shared the poster of the fundraiser on his social media handles. In his Instagram post about the fundraiser, Nick Jonas wrote, “India needs our help. Please give what you can. I love you India. #togetherforindia”. Take a look at Nick Jonas’ Instagram post below.

Nick Jonas’ brother Kevin Jonas also stepped in to support the initiative. Kevin Jonas took to social media and shared the poster of the Give India fundraiser. Along with the posters, Kevin wrote, “India needs our help. Anything you can do would help!”. Take a look at Kevin Jonas’ Instagram post below.

Priyanka Chopra arranges fundraiser to help India

As mentioned earlier, Priyanka Chopra spoke about her Give India initiative in an Instagram post. Along with the video, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “India, my home, is suffering the world’s worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it’s only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale”.

She further added, “I have set up a fundraiser with Give India, the largest organization on the ground in India providing COVID relief. Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me on here, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, that’s $1 Million, and that’s huge. Your donation will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure (including COVID care centres, Isolation centres, and oxygen generation plants), medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization”. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram post below.

Image Credit: Nick Jonas Instagram