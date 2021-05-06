Nikki Tamboli Emotional About 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Participation After Her Brother's Death

Nikki Tamboli's brother passed away on May 4 due to COVID-19 complications. The actor shared the news on her Instagram handle and has been trying to cope with the loss. She recently shared another post, where she is seen wearing the "Fear Factor" jacket. Along with the picture, she wrote an emotional note about choosing work commitments over her family. She wrote that her family will always come first and that she would never choose anything over them but currently, she is at the peak of her career and she has to make the right decision. She also mentioned that her father has always pushed her to achieve her dream and her brother was very excited to know that she is participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Read further to know what she wrote.

Nikki Tamboli on participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi after her brother's death

In the note, she wrote that she is choosing Khatron Ke Khiladi because she is loyal to her work. She also thanked the makers for being her backbone and helping her reach where she is now. It reads, "I am at that stage of my life right now where I have my family who is struggling hard to overcome the loss on one hand and where I have my work commitments..where I am at the peak of my career on the other, and if I have to choose between this there’s no other option my family comes always first but my family my parents my dad always told me to go live your dreams go achieve it because trust me your brother will be the most happiest watching you fulfill your dreams."

She further added, "I remember before my brother was admitted in hospital we had discussed khatron Ke khiladi & he was very excited and happy about it. I am choosing khatron ke khiladi because of my work commitment and I have always been loyal to my work because it has given me everything. @colorstv @endemolshineind has been a backbone where I am today is because of them. I know in my heart what my family means to me. I have been portraying myself to be strong in front of people but I know where I stand in my life & my family knows what I am going through, but as it’s said “The Show Must Go On.”

I m going for my brother, for my family and to overcome my fear where as I know there are hundreds and millions of people who are praying for my family & my brother & I am going to go achieve all of that with the support of my guardian angel my dada.

I wanted my brother to come out of hospital and see me in khatron. But that won’t happen, but now he will be the closest one to watch me from above. I am fighting my pain to see my brother happy and he will be my shield forever."

Her fans asked her to be strong and wished her luck in the comments section. Check it out.

Earlier, while sharing the news about the death of her brother, she penned down a poem for him. She wrote, "The day God called you home, You left us beautiful memories. Your love is still our guide, And though we cannot see you, You are always by our side. Our family chain is broken, And nothing seems the same. But as God calls us one by one. The chain will link again.You gave no one a last farewell. Not ever said good bye. You were gone before we knew it, And only god knows why. A million times we will miss you, A million times we will cry. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died, we will meet again someday

I thank God he made you our brother while you were here on earth.". Several celebs offered condolences to her and her family.

