Nikki Tamboli Feels 'eternal Love Of Colours' With Jaan Kumar Sanu While Celebrating Holi!

The auspicious festival of Holi is just around the corner but for Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu, the celebration of the festival has already begun. The duo shared an adorable video on their social media where they can be seen celebrating the festival of colours early with each other. Paired with a sweet caption, watch Nikki Tamboli's Instagram video here!

Nikki Tamboli's video celebrating Holi

In the video, Nikki and Jaan Kumar Sanu sported a simple white kurti paired with blue jeans. The couple can be seen cutely celebrating the festival as they apply colours on each other's faces while smiling fondly. Lastly, the duo printed their hand mark on a piece of paper with the colours of Holi. The feels of the video were doubled with Mohit Chauhan, Rochak Kohli's Rang Lageya Ishkq Da playing in the background.

The 24-year-old model sweetly captioned the video saying that the couple is bringing to their fans a little does of happiness from 'Jaanki', the couple's ship name given by their fans. She further added that they were celebrating the eternal feeling of love with colours. Referring to the song, Nikki added that this Holi was all about 'Rang Lageya Ishq ka'.

Netizens' reaction to Nikki Tamboli's Instagram video

Fans and media personalities alike commented on the video with love and support for the couple. Fellow television actress Rubina Dilaik dropped by the comment section to drop heart eyes smileys. Several fans wrote about how cute the couple looked while celebrating Holi. One fan asked Nikki to marry Jaan Kumar Sanu while another chimed in commenting that he loved the couple.

Pic Credit: Nikki Tamboli Instagram.

Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu

The couple met on a recently concluded reality TV show that aired on Colors TV where Jaan Kumar Sanu confessed to having feelings for Nikki. The duo had a rocky start but later reconciled and got closer than ever. Since then, the duo has been spotted together on several occasions and interviewed together where they showed off their chemistry with each other.

Promo Pic Credit: Nikki Tamboli & Jaan Kumar Sanu Instagram.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.