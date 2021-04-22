Nikki Tamboli Gets Candid On Why She Isn't Dating Jaan Kumar Sanu; Find Out!

Actor Nikki Tamboli and singer Jaan Kumar Sanu met on a popular reality TV show; while the show featured the two as close friends, singer Jaan Kumar Sanu never shied away from expressing his affection for the Kanchana 3 actress. On the show, the two were quite close and had fans 'shipping' their relationship who wished there was something more.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan when the interviewer asked about Nikki Tamboli's relationship status, the actress spoke quite candidly about matters of the heart. Nikki spoke about how she's always been attracted to men who have a strong presence wherever they are, strong enough to make someone "uncomfortable" with their boldness, saying how Sanu does not fit the criteria. Nikki mentioned how she thought Jaan was "the sweetest guy" she had ever met, however, she mentioned how he wasn't her type.

Nikki also spoke about how even though Jaan was sweet, he wasn't somebody she could count on to be a "strong personality" that could take a stand for her, even saying how he couldn't even take a stand for himself. She mentioned how she had never seen that part of him while they starred in a reality tv show together. She also clarified that even though he might believe himself to be a strong personality, she personally wasn't convinced of it and thought it best that they remain friends.

More about Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu

While on the popular reality Tv show, the duo grew very close with one another, making fans wonder if Nikki Tamboli dating Jaan Kumar Sanu was infact true. However, throughout their reality Tv run, Tamboli teased Jaan as "bhai-jaan" despite his many attempts to get her to like him back. Finally, their friendship soured on the show as Nikki accused Jaan of kissing her on the cheek without her permission, when explicitly told not to.

Nikki Tamboli's latest news involves her last stint in the music video for the song, Birthday Pawri by Meet Bros ft Amit Mishra, Aditi S Sharma, Mellow D. The video was released on March 22, 2021 and fans can check it out below.

Image source - Nikki Tamboli Instagram