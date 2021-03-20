Nikki Tamboli Hits Back At Trolls, Asks If They Were 'paid' To Campaign Against Her

Nikki Tamboli was one of the top contestants on a reality TV show, in which contestants are expected to live in a house with a bunch of strangers, for a number of days. While the latter was locked up inside the house with the other celebrities, audiences shipped for their favourite contestants. Nikki Tamboli managed to win over the hearts of many of her fans, however, some hated her while comparing her to the other celebrities on the show. Recently, Nikki Tamboli was trolled on Twitter by some of her haters, however, she clapped back at them gracefully.

Nikki Tamboli trolled on social media

A few days back, 'Nikki Tamboli Aukat Me Reh' was trending on Twitter and several people wrote ill comments for her in their tweets. To answer back to the trollers and give them a befitting reply, Nikki Tamboli asked them if they were 'paid' for it. She wrote, "Oh woww! This or that, hate or love, glad to see some people have so much time to talk about me! Hmmm! Yeh bhi paid karwaya hai??"(sic), sharing a screenshot of her name 'trending' on Twitter.

Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya were often seen at loggerheads inside the house. Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin were also seen arguing inside the house on several occasions. She received hate from Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin-Aly's fandom on Twitter who bad-mouthed her, trending 'Nikki Tamboli Aukat Me Reh' and 'Aly Sirf Jasmin Ka Hai' on Twitter. After she left the house, Nikki Tamboli gave a lot of interviews, expressing her views about several co-contestants, which led to the social media dispute.

Nikki Tamboli's upcoming project

On the work front, Nikki Tamboli will be seen making her music video debut which will be a birthday anthem. She is also in talks with several directors and producers, for other projects. Recently, Nikki Tamboli took Instagram to share that she has been tested Covid positive. She added that she is currently in self-quarantine and is taking all precautions and medications under her doctor’s advice.