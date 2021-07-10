Nikki Tamboli 'often Broke Down' While Filming For KKK11 Post Her Brother's Death

Kanchana 3 actress Nikki Tamboli had a lot on her plate, in her professional as well as personal life this year. After her successful stint on Colors TV popular reality show, the actress is all set to appear in another daredevil reality show with the channel. However, tragedy struck Nikki after her brother's untimely demise due to COVID-19 complications only two days prior to her shooting schedule.

Nikki Tamboli on her mourning her brother's death

The actress was all set to leave for the filming schedule of Colors TV's upcoming reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Capetown, South Africa. The actress's brother was hospitalized after contracting the disease and sadly passed away two days before she was about to leave overseas. After mourning the loss of her brother, the actress fulfilled her commitment and left for the shoot. However, it was not an easy journey for her as she had to endure physical as well emotional burdens.

While talking to Spotboye, the 24-year-old actress opened up about the aftermath of her brother's death and participating in the physically challenging reality show. She talked about how she would only think about fear and her brother while performing any stunts on the show. this led the actress to underperform her stunts and often break down emotionally.

However, the actress braved through the difficulty by reminding herself to keep a hard head and attempt the stunts regardless of the outcome. She believed that the show was important for her as she had already committed to it. Gathering herself up, the actress acknowledged leaving her family during an emotional state in order to fulfil her work commitments. The actress also opened up about enjoying the show without feeling the need to win and assured that the fans would enjoy them.

A look at Nikki Tamboli shows and movies

The young actress marked her acting debut in the Tamil movie Kanchana 3. In her short career, the actress acted in two other movies namely Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu, and Thipparaa Meesam. After appearing in a few music videos, the actress is all set to participate in some daredevil stunts for the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

IMAGE- NIKKI TAMBOLI INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.